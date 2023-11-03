Man held with illegal pistol

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 2

A team of the CIA-II of the Yamunanagar district police has arrested a person with an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

CIA-II In-charge Anish Kumar said the accused had been identified as Paras (alias Panchhi) of Radaur town of the Yamunanagar.

Following a tip-off, the accused was arrested from Radaur.

