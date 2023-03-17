Man held with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A team of the CIA-II of the Yamunanagar police has arrested a person with an illegal weapon (desi katta) and a live cartridge from near Sadhaura of the district. Rakesh Kumar, in-charge of the CIA-II unit, said the accused had been identified as Harsh of Safilpur village. The accused was sent to judicial custody. TNS

Girl student dies by 'suicide'

Karnal: A girl student aged around 20 reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the terrace of the PIET college in Samalkha in Panipat district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jhanvi, a resident of Panipat. She was a second-year student of computer science. As per the police, she had left a suicide note and had not blamed anyone for her extreme step. TNS

Vehicles used in illegal mining impounded

Karnal: The Gharaunda police have impounded two vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining along the Yamuna belt. The drivers managed to flee from the spot.