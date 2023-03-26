Man held with illegal weapon, cartridge

Yamunanagar, March 25
A team of CIA-II unit of the Yamunanagar police arrested a person allegedly with an illegal weapon and a live cartridge.
Rakesh Kumar, of the CIA-II unit, said the accused was identified as Kunal of Bank Colony in Yamunanagar. He said on a tip-off, the accused was arrested from Kamani Chowk in the town.
