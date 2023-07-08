Man held with illegal weapons, live cartridges

Yamunanagar, July 7
A team of CIA-II, Yamunanagar police, has arrested a man and recovered two illegal weapons and three live cartridges from his possession.
The accused was identified as Salam, alias Aalam, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Rakesh Kumar, in charge of CIA-II, said after receiving a tip-off, Salam was arrested from Buria Chowk, Jagadhri, a few days ago.
He said the team seized an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge from Salam’’s possession. “During the remand period, another illegal country-made pistol and two more live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” said Kumar.
