Man honey trapped, robbed in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 8

A man has alleged that he was honey trapped, robbed and held captive by a woman and her accomplices in a hotel in Gurugram. The accused is yet to be identified. According to the complaint filed by the man, a resident of Karnal, he had talked to a girl on WhatsApp, who later called him to a hotel in Sector 29.

“I had beers with her and soon after, she called her accomplices to the room, who thrashed me. She forced me to have sex while her accomplices made a video of it. They are now blackmailing me,” he said. “They held me captive, took me to a forest in Narnaul, thrashed me again and took me back to the hotel and held me captive. Somehow, I managed to escape,” he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code against the woman and her accomplices at Sector 29 police station.