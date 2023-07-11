Man kidnapped over eatery name dispute

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 10

A dispute over an eatery’s name turned murkier after one dhaba operator allegedly kidnapped another dhaba operator in the wee hours of Monday after an altercation between them.

Later, the accused left the dhaba operator near Baluda village in Sohna. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station on Monday.

According to the police, there are two dhabas on Sohna Road in Sector 49 area, one named Dhaba HR 26 and the other Dhaba HR 26 Special. A dispute was going on between the dhaba operators.

According to the complaint filed by Beauty Saraswat, wife of Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Hari Nagar Colony, her husband had taken the cloud kitchen online franchise by the name Dhaba HR 26 Special.

“Around 2 am on Monday, I got a call from my husband that two people were threatening him to shut the HR 26 Special dhaba as the name is registered with them. The accused then abducted Neeraj and took his laptop and mobile,” she said.