Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 17

A man was killed and two others critically injured as two armed assailants opened fire at a crowded liquor shop at Pachgaon in Manesar area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by shop owner Kuldeep Singh, he and his brother had received a threat call from a foreign phone number a week ago. The caller had asked them to hand over the liquor shop to him. After the firing at the shop he got a call again in which the caller claimed the responsibility for it.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when two armed assailants reached the shop and opened fire at the crowd. They fired around 15 rounds before fleeing the spot. As a result, three customers -- Sandeep, resident of Saharanpur in UP; and Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan -- were critically injured while some others received minor injuries. The three were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandeep as brought dead.

Kuldeep, in his complaint, said, "I was at the office behind the liquor shop and came out after hearing the sound of bullets. When I shouted for help, the two accused fled the scene. In the hospital, I again got a call from the foreign number and the caller claimed that it was the consequence of not handing over the shop to him. He again threatened to kill me.”

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified caller and two shooters under various sections of the IPC.

Manesar SHO Savit Kumar said they were trying to identify the shooters.

