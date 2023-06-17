Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, June 17
A man was killed and two others critically injured as two armed assailants opened fire at a crowded liquor shop at Pachgaon in Manesar area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.
According to the complaint filed by shop owner Kuldeep Singh, he and his brother had received a threat call from a foreign phone number a week ago. The caller had asked them to hand over the liquor shop to him. After the firing at the shop he got a call again in which the caller claimed the responsibility for it.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when two armed assailants reached the shop and opened fire at the crowd. They fired around 15 rounds before fleeing the spot. As a result, three customers -- Sandeep, resident of Saharanpur in UP; and Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan -- were critically injured while some others received minor injuries. The three were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandeep as brought dead.
Kuldeep, in his complaint, said, "I was at the office behind the liquor shop and came out after hearing the sound of bullets. When I shouted for help, the two accused fled the scene. In the hospital, I again got a call from the foreign number and the caller claimed that it was the consequence of not handing over the shop to him. He again threatened to kill me.”
An FIR has been registered against the unidentified caller and two shooters under various sections of the IPC.
Manesar SHO Savit Kumar said they were trying to identify the shooters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy
The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert f...
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK
Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...
Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar
The incident takes place at the around 8.30 pm when two arme...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court
The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...