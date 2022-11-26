Man killed, 30 injured as Haryana Roadways bus collides with truck in Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 26

A man was killed and 30 people were injured as a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a truck on the Jind-Rohtak highway on Saturday morning.

The accident took place near Jai Jai Vanti village in Jind district.

The truck driver died in the mishap while 30 bus passengers were injured.

Three passengers who were critical were taken to the PGI, Rohtak.

The bus was going to Gurugram while the truck was coming from the opposite direction.