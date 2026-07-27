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Home / Haryana / Man killed after speeding SUV hits bike in Haryana's Panipat; driver flees

Man killed after speeding SUV hits bike in Haryana's Panipat; driver flees

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:27 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sanoli Road in Panipat after a Toyota Fortuner hit his motorcycle.

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The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Dhoop Singh Nagar, who worked at a private factory. His family members have demanded strict action against the driver of the SUV.

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According to the family, Manoj was returning home with one of his friends after finishing work. When they reached Sanoli Road, a speeding Toyota Fortuner allegedly rammed into his motorcycle. The impact threw Manoj onto the road, and he died on the spot due to his injuries.

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Meanwhile, scores of commuters gathered at the scene and informed the police. Police reached the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Manoj dead. The SUV driver, however, managed to flee the scene.

The family members said that some commuters noted down the registration number of the SUV and shared it with the police. Manoj's body has been sent to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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