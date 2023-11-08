Man killed; brother, kin booked in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 7

Satyawan of Sundana village, his wife Rekha and son Pravesh have been booked in connection with the alleged murder of Satyawan’s brother Ramphal recently. A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC against them.

In a complaint to the police, Ramphal’s son Karambir alleged that his father had gone to connect a water pipe near Satyawan’s house. “Satyawan objected to the pipe connection, following which a quarrel broke out between them. Satyawan’s wife Rekha and son Pravesh, alias Deepak, also attacked my father with lathis,” he alleged. The complainant said he took his injured father to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

#Rohtak