Man killed by gymnasium operator in Bahadurgarh

A middle-aged man, identified as Karamjeet of Jakhoda village, died allegedly after being attacked by a gym operator in the Linepar area of Bahadurgarh town on Monday. The deceased was employed in the finance business.

Advertisement

The exact motive behind the killing is yet to be determined. The police have registered a case against the gym operator and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when Karamjeet went to the gym on Monday morning for his routine workout. Following a verbal altercation, the gym operator allegedly attacked him with an iron rod. Karamjeet allegedly died on the spot and the accused fled immediately after the crime.