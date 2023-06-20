Man killed in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 19

A 36-year-old man has been murdered in Mahashakti Colony of Jagadhri. The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh.

On the complaint of Bisan Dev of Gaumati Colony, a case was registered at City police station, Jagadhri, yesterday. He told the police that his brother-in-law, Jaspal Singh used to rent out rooms.

“We were at Kalyan Nagar when someone called him for a room. They then went to Mahashakti Colony, where three persons were already standing. They had iron rods and started beating him. I tried to save him, but failed. We took him to the Civil Hospital, where he died,” he said.