Man killed in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, June 19
A 36-year-old man has been murdered in Mahashakti Colony of Jagadhri. The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh.
On the complaint of Bisan Dev of Gaumati Colony, a case was registered at City police station, Jagadhri, yesterday. He told the police that his brother-in-law, Jaspal Singh used to rent out rooms.
“We were at Kalyan Nagar when someone called him for a room. They then went to Mahashakti Colony, where three persons were already standing. They had iron rods and started beating him. I tried to save him, but failed. We took him to the Civil Hospital, where he died,” he said.
