Man killed, son injured in LPG cylinder blast

A man was killed while his son sustained burns after a fire broke out following gas cylinder explosion at their house in Shikohpur village on Monday morning. The minor has been admitted to hospital.

According to the police, Sushil, a resident of Kumbhavas village in Rewari, had gone to sleep with his family on Sunday night when he learnt that gas had leaked from the cylinder, following which he sent his children out of the room. As soon as he switched, there was a huge explosion in the cylinder and fire broke out. Sushil suffered severe burns, leading to his death, while his son got injured.

A senior police official said the victim’s body was handed over to kin after the post-mortem examination. The fire was brought under control by the neighbours. A further probe was underway, he added.