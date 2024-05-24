Man kills brother, his wife and child in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 23

A couple along with their three-month-old child were murdered with some sharp-edged weapon at Bindroli village of Sonepat district on Thursday. It was alleged that the elder brother had murdered the couple and their child this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Amardeep (28), his wife Madhu (25) and their three- month-old son Shivam. Amardeep was working at the ADC office in Sonepat.

It came to the fore that the deceased’s brother Mandeep was unhappy with his younger brother’s inter-caste marriage so he murdered the trio. Dharambeer, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the Kundli police said he was the nambardar of the village. Amardeep had married Madhu of Bhainswal Kala village three years ago. Mandeep, elder brother of the deceased, Amardeep, was unmarried and he was not happy with Amardeep’s inter-caste marriage.

Mandeep attacked Amardeep on his head and he also killed Madhu and her child Shivam, he said. A case has been registered against Mandeep, who is on the run.

