Man kills brother-in-law's wife, shoots self in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, December 7

A man first shot the wife of his brother-in-law dead and then killed himself at the latter’s in-laws’ house at Dulhera Khurd village under the Bawal police station last night.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish (35) of Nuh and Sheetal (27). Jagdish ran a mobile phone repair shop at a village in Nuh. A case has been registered on the complaint of Sheetal’s husband Mahesh, a labourer.

Bawal SHO Vidhya Sagar said Sheetal had been staying with Jagdish at his house in Nuh for the past few months. She returned to her husband’s house a month ago against the wishes of Jagdish.

“Sheetal, his husband and their two children were sleeping in a room. Mahesh woke up around 11 pm and came out of the room to answer nature’s call. Jagdish, who was hiding there, sneaked into the room,” he alleged.

Mahesh heard the sound of gunshots and rushed to the room and found the duo lying in a pool of blood. Circumstantial evidence suggest that Jagdish first shot Sheetal and then killed himself using the same pistol, he added.

