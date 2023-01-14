Man ‘kills’ daughter in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 13

A man killed his 30-year-old daughter today. The victim was staying with her parents after separating from her husband in the Bharat Nagar locality of Sirsa.

The victim, Monika, was staying with her parents sincelast year. Monika’s brother Mitersain alleged that his father Vedpal was upset with his sister after she left her husband. In a fit of rage following an argument, his father hitMonika with a stick on her head which led to her death. A case was registered.