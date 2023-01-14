Man ‘kills’ daughter in Sirsa

Hisar, January 13
A man killed his 30-year-old daughter today. The victim was staying with her parents after separating from her husband in the Bharat Nagar locality of Sirsa.
The victim, Monika, was staying with her parents sincelast year. Monika’s brother Mitersain alleged that his father Vedpal was upset with his sister after she left her husband. In a fit of rage following an argument, his father hitMonika with a stick on her head which led to her death. A case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab