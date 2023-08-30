Man kills father in Rewari village

Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 29

A middle-aged man, identified as Ratiram, was allegedly murdered by his son at Kathuwas village under Kasola police station here yesterday. The police today arrested the accused, Ravi, and recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime from his possession.

DSP Narendra Sangwan claimed that Ravi confessed to the crime during interrogation. “Ravi was annoyed with his father as the latter had sold the land and a plot. He perpetrated the crime on Monday night when his father was sleeping. The incident came to the fore when Ravi’s uncle spotted the body lying in a pool of blood on Tuesday morning and informed the police,” he stated.

