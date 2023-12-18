Man kills live-in partner in Kundli area of Sonepat district

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 17

A 29-year-old-woman was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner in Kundli area of Sonepat district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased — identified as Pooja – was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a police officer said. Pooja, who was working at a factory here, was in a live-in relationship with Anil Sharma of Lohani village of Bhiwani district, he said.

The woman was found murdered in her room in Kundli on Sunday morning, the police said.

