Man kills live-in partner in Kundli area of Sonepat district

Panipat, December 17
A 29-year-old-woman was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner in Kundli area of Sonepat district, police said on Sunday.
The deceased — identified as Pooja – was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a police officer said. Pooja, who was working at a factory here, was in a live-in relationship with Anil Sharma of Lohani village of Bhiwani district, he said.
The woman was found murdered in her room in Kundli on Sunday morning, the police said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1