Man kills minor daughter, hangs self

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, August 29

A shopkeeper allegedly killed his minor daughter before ending his life in Bhiwani on Tuesday. Financial crisis is stated tobe the reason behind the murder-cum-suicide.

The deceased shopkeeper, identified as Pawan, used to live in a rented accommodation at Vidya Nagar in Bhiwani with his wife and daughter. He used to make metal grills.

As per the police and sources, Pawan’s wife had gone to her parents’ house. The bodies of Pawan and his 8-year-old daughter Riya were found from their home on Tuesday.

Pawan allegedly slit his daughter’s throat before hanging himself from the ceiling of his room.

As per a suicide note found from the scene of crime, Pawan was under a heavy debt. He killed his daughter so that she would not face hardships after his death.

A team of police and forensic officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.

#Bhiwani