Man 'kills' minor daughter in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 23

In yet another case of suspected “honour” killing, a man, with the help of two others, allegedly killed his 14-year-old daughter and set her body on fire at Hajwana village under Pundri police station in Kaithal district.

The father, belonging to the Sikh community, took the extreme step after his daughter reportedly eloped with a 19-year-old youth belonging to the SC community.

A case has been registered against three persons, including the father. The girl eloped with a boy on August 12, following which the police registered a case. On August 13, they were recovered and the girl was handed over to her family. The youth was sent to jail.

It is the second case of suspected “honour” killing in Kaithal district.

#Kaithal #Karnal #Sikhs