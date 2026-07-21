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Home / Haryana / Man kills self after murdering wife at Hisar village

Man kills self after murdering wife at Hisar village

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:29 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A man died by suicide after allegedly strangling his wife to death following a domestic dispute at Mayyar village of the district last night.

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The deceased have been identified as Baljit Singh, who allegedly strangled his wife Darshna to death and then hanged himself in a room of their house. Baljit was reportedly working as a DJ player. According to the police, the couple had an argument over a domestic issue on Sunday night. As the argument turned violent, Baljit allegedly strangled Darshna with her dupatta. After her death, he allegedly hanged himself in the same room. The couple’s two children were sleeping in another room when the incident took place. When the children woke up in the morning and entered the room, they found both their parents dead and informed other family members.

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Sadar police station SHO Virender Singh reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident is linked to a domestic dispute. The police said they were recording the statements of family members and would proceed further based on the statements and the investigation into the matter.

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