Man kills self, daughters by jumping before train

Mahendragarh, March 9
A 28-year-old man died by suicide, also killing his two minor daughters in the process, by jumping before a train near the Narnaul railway station here last evening.
The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar and his daughters — Chhavi (6) and Dikshita (3) — of Kureli village in Alwar district (Rajasthan).
The Government Railway Police started investigation into the incident after registering a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against the owner of a photo studio in Rajasthan on the complaint of Vinod’s father Gulab Singh.
In his complaint, Gulab Singh said his son came to Narnaul on Friday for the treatment of his daughters. In the evening, he came to know that Vinod, along with his daughters, ended their lives by jumping before a train near Narnaul.
“We all rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood. The police recovered a suicide note from his pocket in which he held the owner of a photo studio responsible for him taking the extreme step. The owner had borrowed money from him, but he was not returning it,” said the complainant. Gulab Singh said the suspect also threatened his son with dire consequences when he asked his money. He said the threat given by the suspect forced him to end his and his daughters’ lives.
“More persons may be involved in this case. Therefore, it should be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice to my family,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...