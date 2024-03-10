Man kills self, daughters by jumping before train

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 9

A 28-year-old man died by suicide, also killing his two minor daughters in the process, by jumping before a train near the Narnaul railway station here last evening.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar and his daughters — Chhavi (6) and Dikshita (3) — of Kureli village in Alwar district (Rajasthan).

The Government Railway Police started investigation into the incident after registering a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against the owner of a photo studio in Rajasthan on the complaint of Vinod’s father Gulab Singh.

In his complaint, Gulab Singh said his son came to Narnaul on Friday for the treatment of his daughters. In the evening, he came to know that Vinod, along with his daughters, ended their lives by jumping before a train near Narnaul.

“We all rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood. The police recovered a suicide note from his pocket in which he held the owner of a photo studio responsible for him taking the extreme step. The owner had borrowed money from him, but he was not returning it,” said the complainant. Gulab Singh said the suspect also threatened his son with dire consequences when he asked his money. He said the threat given by the suspect forced him to end his and his daughters’ lives.

“More persons may be involved in this case. Therefore, it should be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice to my family,” he added.

