Man kills wife after quarrel, dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 23

A 42-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife, who was a Head Constable in the Haryana Police. The incident took place in the Police Lines in Sector 30 here last night.

According to information, the bodies of the deceased —Dharmender and his wife Saroj (40), who were residing in the quarter number 60 of the Police Lines here, were found around 7.30 am today. It is suspected that Dharmender, who was in a private job, strangulated Saroj after a quarrel on some domestic issue and later, hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Though the exact reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained, police sources said the relationship between the couple may have been strained over the job security of Dharmender. The couple who got married in 2005 is survived by a 14-year-old son. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their kin.