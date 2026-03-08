Man kills wife at Fatehabad village in Haryana

A 35-year-old woman was killed by her husband at Jandli Khurd village in Fatehabad, on Saturday, leaving their two young children without parental care, the police said.

The authorities arrested the husband, Sukhwinder Singh, within eight hours of the attack. The victims’ 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were seen crying uncontrollably at the funeral on Sunday.

Omprakash Bishnoi, local police chief, said the woman, Sudesh, suffered severe injuries after her husband attacked her at home. Her brother, Rajbir, said Sudesh had faced frequent abuse and violence from her husband.

“On March 7, I received a call that my brother-in-law had killed my sister with an axe,” Rajbir told the police. The police recovered the body from a room in the family home and arrested the suspect following a complaint. Sukhwinder Singh was presented in court on Sunday and sent to Hisar jail.

The accused reportedly has a history of drug use.