DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man kills wife at Fatehabad village in Haryana

Man kills wife at Fatehabad village in Haryana

Incident took place at Jandli Khurd

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:57 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

A 35-year-old woman was killed by her husband at Jandli Khurd village in Fatehabad, on Saturday, leaving their two young children without parental care, the police said.

Advertisement

The authorities arrested the husband, Sukhwinder Singh, within eight hours of the attack. The victims’ 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were seen crying uncontrollably at the funeral on Sunday.

Advertisement

Omprakash Bishnoi, local police chief, said the woman, Sudesh, suffered severe injuries after her husband attacked her at home. Her brother, Rajbir, said Sudesh had faced frequent abuse and violence from her husband.

Advertisement

“On March 7, I received a call that my brother-in-law had killed my sister with an axe,” Rajbir told the police. The police recovered the body from a room in the family home and arrested the suspect following a complaint. Sukhwinder Singh was presented in court on Sunday and sent to Hisar jail.

The accused reportedly has a history of drug use.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts