Man kills wife in Jagadhri

Yamunanagar, August 8
A man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat in a sector of Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district.
The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar of Rulha Kheri village of the district and the deceased was identified as Naresh Kumari (42).
On the complaint of Praveen Kumar of Khatauli village of Ambala district, a case was registered against Rajesh Kumar under Section 302 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Jagadhri, today.
The complainant told the police that his elder sister Naresh Kumari was married to Rajesh Kumar in 2004.
He said his brother-in-law Rajesh used to beat up his sister, and she had been living separately in a rented room in Jagadhri. He further said his brother-in-law was working as a security guard.
