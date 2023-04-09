Man kills wife, son in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 8

A man murdered his 30-year-old wife with a sharp-edged weapon and strangulated to death their eight-year-old son in Gopalpur village of Kharkhoda in the wee hours on Saturday.

The man — with blood stains on his clothes — reached Kharkhoda police station and informed the police about the double murder. Then, the police, along with the accused, went to the spot. As per the investigation, the motive behind the murder was that the man had doubts about his wife’s character. The deceased have been identified as Kusum, wife of Shamsher alias Sandeep of Gopalpur village, and son Ishant.

SI Krishan in his complaint to the police said that Shamsher arrived at the reception of the police station at around 6.30 am on Saturday and said that he had murdered his wife and son.

He said he doubted Kusum’s character due to which they had frequent quarrels. Shamsher murdered Kusum by assaulting her repeatedly with a sharp-edged agricultural implement. After murdering Kusum, he murdered Ishant who was sleeping on the roof.

Inspector Sunil, SHO Kharkhoda, said Shamsher has been held and a case has been registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC.