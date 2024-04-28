Man kills wife with brick in Sirsa district

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, April 27

A man identified as Gursewak Singh allegedly attacked his wife Daljeet Kaur with a brick and killed her at Himmatpura village of Sirsa on Friday morning. The accused had come to the village from Punjab just two days ago to celebrate his son's birthday. He is on the run. The police have initiated a search for him.

Meanwhile, the Jiwan Nagar police station has taken custody of the body and sent it to the district Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The woman had been staying at her sister's house in Himmatpura village for the last three months.

Prithvi Singh, incharge of the Jiwan Nagar police station, stated that the police were informed about the incident by the woman’s relatives around 9 am, after which they reached the crime scene and took custody of the body. A police team found blood-stained bricks at the crime scene. The police said Gurusewak was pressuring Daljeet to return to Marar Kalan, but Daljeet was not willing to comply.

