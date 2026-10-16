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Home / Haryana / Man kills wife with spade at Fatehabad village

Man kills wife with spade at Fatehabad village

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband with a spade at Chanda Singh Ki Dhani in Tohana area of Fatehabad district in the early hours of Thursday. The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, fled after the incident, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Balwinder Kaur. According to the police, Himmatpura village sarpanch informed them about the murder at around 9 am. A police team reached the spot and found the body lying on a cot in the courtyard of the house.

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A case has been registered on the statement of the victim’s brother, Bhupinder Singh.

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The police said the incident reportedly took place around 2.30 am.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital, Tohana, for a post-mortem examination. The couple’s son has been living in England for the past four years, while their daughter is married.

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The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

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