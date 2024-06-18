Man lands in police net for demanding Rs 10 lakh ransom

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 17

The police have arrested a person for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a resident of Pundri.

DSP Lalit Kumar said on May 28, the complainant received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number and the caller identified himself as Naveen Tyontha. The DSP said the complainant told the police that the caller demanded Rs 10 lakh and threatened to kill him or a member of his family if the demand was not met.

On May 30, the complainant received another extortion call. Thereafter, the complainant gave over Rs 1 lakh to a bike-borne person who came to Pundri.

The DSP said despite paying the money, the complainant again received extortion calls.

Thereafter, the complainant approached the police.

DSP said SP Upasana had assigned the investigation to the special detective unit. Thereafter, the unit team led by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar arrested the accused, identified as Dharmbir of Bhana village, on June 16. The police recovered the bike used in the crime, an illegal pistol, and two cartridges from his possession.

He said Dharmbir is an accomplice of the main accused, Naveen of Tyontha. Naveen has been operating ‘Musa Bhai’ gang from abroad and has been involved in criminal activities for two years.

The police said Dharmbir, acting on Naveen’s instructions, collected Rs 1 lakh from the victim on June 3. On Sunday, he came to collect the remaining amount when he was nabbed by the police.

During investigation, it was revealed that Naveen had hired someone to kill Gopal, a resident of Tyontha, on March 19. Naveen uses other gang members to carry out criminal activities, the police said. Five cases, including attempted murder, Arms Act violations and extortion, are registered against him.

Dharmbir was sent to two-day police remand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #WhatsApp