Man loses Rs 12 lakh in immigration fraud

Yamunanagar, March 10
The police yesterday booked six persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 12.34 lakh on the promise of sending him to Canada. The suspects were identified as Devinder, Aman, Dipali Sharma, Mankirat Grewal and Sagar, while one person is yet to be identified. The suspects are associated with a Chandigarh-based firm.
On the complaint of Anuj Kumar of Tapu Kamalpur village, who at present lives in Indra Garden of Jagadhri, a case under Sections 406, 420, 452, and 506 of the IPC and 10, and 24 of the Immigration Act was registered against the suspects at the City police station in Jagadhri.
Anuj told the police that he worked in Panchkula from 2015 to 2018 and later, he attended to coaching classes for competitive exams in Chandigarh till 2020.
He said he met Devinder and Aman in December 2022 and they told him that their company was involved in the profession of immigration.
The complainant said they introduced him to other persons associated with the company and they demanded Rs 28 lakh for sending him to Canada. “I gave them Rs 12,34,400 in instalments, but they didn’t send me to Canada. Now when I demand my money, they threatened to implicate me in a false case,” the complainant told the police.
He alleged that the suspects threatened to kill him if he demanded his money.
