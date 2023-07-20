Man making fake passports of criminals held

Gurugram, July 19
The Faridabad police have arrested a person from Gurugram who made fake passports and Aadhaar cards of criminals Himanshu and Manoj. They were held 12 days ago, the police have said.
During the one-day police remand, a CPU and a computer were recovered from the possession of the accused, Manoj, a resident of Krishna Colony, Gurugram. He was sent to judicial custody today.
“The accused revealed that since 2010, he did the work of making Aadhaar cards, passports and PAN cards. At the time, the government had given contracts to private organisations to make these. In 2015-2016, both criminals became Manoj’s friends,” said police spokesperson Sube Singh.
