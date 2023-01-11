Man, daughter shot dead in Haryana's Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 11

A man and his daughter were allegedly shot dead by assailants at their house at Bohar village in this district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when another family member spotted the bodies lying in the pool of blood in different rooms in the house and informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Surender (45) and Nikita (14).

The police have started an investigation to identify the killers and to ascertain the reason behind the crime. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

“We got information at around 6am. The CIA team rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying in different rooms in the house. There were two bullet marks on Surender’s body and three on Nikita’s body,” said SP Uday Singh Meena.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that Surender and his wife had a dispute and a case is sub judice. The previous court hearing in the case was three days ago, where the couple had an altercation.

They were working on this and other angles to solve the case, the SP added.

