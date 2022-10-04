Gurugram: Man misbehaves with woman following mishap, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 3

A two-wheeler rider rammed into a woman’s car on Sohna Road and when the woman protestedat this, the accused not only misbehaved with her but also made obscene gestures. When the woman began making a video, the accused fled from the scene. An FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station.

The police said the incident took place on Sohna Road late on Sunday night. The complainant, a 25-year-old woman, who is a native of Punjab and works in a private company here, stated that she was in her car when the man riding the two-wheeler came and hit her car.

“When I protested, he not only misbehaved with me but also made obscene gestures. I made a video of him by chasing him in my car, but he finally managed to escape. I then complained to the police,” said the woman in her complaint.

Following the complaint , a case was registered against the unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC. “The investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to identify the accused on the basis of his vehicle number,” said inspector Madan Lal, SHO of the Badshahpur police station.

#gurugram