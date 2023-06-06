Man murdered by teenaged sons over family dispute

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 5

A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two sons, aged 15 and 18, at Manglora village, falling under the Madhuban police station, on Sunday. Early investigation pointed at a family dispute as the likely cause of the crime, said the police. The deceased was identified as Ram Mehar.

The police have registered a case against his sons on the complaint of their mother.

“My husband was addicted to drinking and due to this, our family was under a lot of debt,” she said. “She alleged that her sons attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon,” the police said.

The police handed over the body to the victim’s kin after postmortem examination.