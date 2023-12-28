Man murdered for Rs 800 in Faridabad, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad December 27

The police have arrested an 18-year-old man for the murder of a 55-year-old shopkeeper of Palla area here. The victim, who was identified as Raman Kumar, was killed on December 14.

ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav said the suspect, Rohit, had committed the crime with an intention to loot the victim’s shop. Soon after killing Raman, he fled with Rs 800 cash kept in the shop. He said Rohit used an axe kept in the shop to kill Raman.

He also stole a scooter kept near the shop. According to the police, the suspect has no criminal background. The weapon used in the crime has been seized by the police. They have also recovered the cash amount and scooter.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad