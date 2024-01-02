Man ‘murders’ wife in Gurugram, jumps to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 1

A man today died by suicide after brutally killing his 23-year-old wife at the DLF Phase 3 area here. Later, he died by suicide after jumping off an elevated Metro station in Ghaziabad.

The deceased woman has been identified as Laxmi Sharma, while the suspect was identified as Gaurav Sharma (30), who also attacked their two-year-old son.

The matter came to light on Sunday night when residents heard the child crying at the house. Following this, informed the police about it. On reaching the spot, a police team found the woman’s body in the house while the child was found crying near it.

During investigation, it was revealed that her husband was absconding, following which an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station. The injured child was rushed to the civil hospital, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the couple got into an altercation, following which Gaurav killed Laxmi. Soon after, he hit his son with a brick and fled the spot.

The police, later, initiated a search operation to trace Gaurav’s location. However, around 11.45 pm, they received the information about his suicide.

“The circumstantial evidences prove that Gaurav had killed his wife. We have registered an FIR of murder against him. The child has also been handed over to the kin,” said SHO Inspector Dinkar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram