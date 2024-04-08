Man nabbed for duping local of Rs 1.29 cr on promise of cheap land

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 7

The police have arrested a person in connection with an online scam involving Rs 1,29,64,783, targeting a local resident under the guise of offering a bank-leased land at discounted rates.

According to a police official, the accused, identified as Manoj, originally from Ambala district but currently residing in Sector 75, had purported to sell a 3,700 sq yard plot through an online platform resembling MSTC, a central public undertaking under the Ministry of Steel of the Government of India.

Reportedly, the victim, Mukesh from Mohna village, was enticed by the seemingly genuine offer, leading to two transactions totalling Rs 1,29,64783 into the suspect’s account. The suspect claimed to represent MSTC in disposing of a plot that had defaulted on lease payments to a bank.

Police investigations revealed that the accused exploited MSTC’s plot auction notification, replicating it on a counterfeit website to attract unsuspecting customers. The suspect assured the victim of acquiring the land at reduced rates as per the notification, fabricating documents in the victim’s name during the fund transfer process. The accused manipulated information from the MSTC site and forged documents to deceive customers.

It has been reported that a similar case is already under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of the Central Police Station. The accused, apprehended from Delhi on Saturday, has been sent to three-day police custody for further interrogation, as stated by Sube Singh, Police Department spokesperson.

