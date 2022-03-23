Man nabbed with Rs 5 lakh fake notes

Hisar, March 22
A team of the special task force (STF) has arrested a person hailing from Rajasthan and recovered Rs 5 lakh fake notes from his possession.
The police suspect that there might be a racket involved in printing counterfeit currency that is being used in drug trade. The police said Rs 5,14,400 — with Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes — was recovered from Mukesh of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan.
SIT incharge Inspector Vijender Singh said on a tip-off, they intercepted Mukesh, who was driving a vehicle and recovered the fake currency. The accused disclosed that he was handed over the notes by a man named Ravi Kumar of Chaharwala village in Sirsa district to circulate it in the market.
The police sources said Ravi had been arrested in a case of circulating fake notes earlier as well. The police said Mukesh had revealed that they used to invest the money in drug trade.
The police further said on the complaint of the STF at the Urban Estate police station, a case had been registered against them under Sections 489A, 489B and 489C of the IPC. The police are trying to arrest the other gang members. —
