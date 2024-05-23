Man nabbed with ganja worth Rs 50L

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 22

A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau Unit of Hisar recovered 173 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs 50 lakh in Thurana village of the district.

A spokesperson said the bureau’s team received a tip-off regarding a huge quantity of ganja being hidden on the outskirts of the Thurana village. The team, acting on the tip-off, identified villager Pawan Kumar, who had smuggled the ganja from drug cartels to his village. The drug was reportedly meant to be supplied further into the illicit retail market of drug suppliers in the region.

The NCB team raided a few fields in the village and caught Pawan red-handed with a small amount of ganja. During interrogation, Pawan disclosed the location of the cache of ganja that he had hidden in a kutcha and dried-up nullah on the outskirts of the village. The team seized 173 kg of ganja and registered a case under the NDPS Act against him at Narnaund police station. The suspect has been arrested and will be present at the local court to seek police custody for further interrogation.

