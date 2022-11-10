Man nabbed with laptops, mobile phones

Panchkula, November 9
The Panchkula police have arrested a man who allegedly stole mobile phones and laptops after entering the houses when the owners went for a morning walk.
The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Rai, alias Sonu, a resident of Khurseda Ganj village of Bihar.
The police recovered 10 expensive mobiles and a laptop from the possession of the thief. The team of the Sector 26 crime branch led by Mohinder Singh arrested the accused on the basis of the CCTV camera footage. The police suspect that some gang may be behind the burglary in the city.
