Gurugram: Man offered lift in Sohna, robbed of Rs 4K, valuables

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 26

The police have booked four persons for robbing a private company employee of Rs 4,000, a mobile phone, smartwatch, an ATM card and other valuables after offering him a lift in their car in Sohna.

The victim, Anil, a resident of Sheikhpura village in Palwal district, works in a consumer goods outlet here.

In his complaint, Anil said the incident happened at around 11:45 pm on Saturday while he was on his way home after work. He was waiting for transport at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna, when four persons in a car offered him a lift.

“Four people, who were coming in a white-colour Ertiga, offered me a lift, and I agreed,” Anil said. “When the car reached near the Ballabgarh turn, one of them sitting beside me tried to snatch my phone away. When I protested, the person on the other side slapped me. They then held me captive and snatched my mobile phone. They also kept asking me for the password, and I gave them a wrong password. Near Madoli village, they stopped the car and pushed me to the roadside and fled away with Rs 4,000 and my mobile phone, smartwatch, PAN card, Aadhar card, and debit and credit cards.”

Anil said he later contacted his family members by using the phone of a passer-by. Following this, his brother Dhan Singh reached the spot and rushed him to the Sohna Civil Hospital.

An FIR was registered on Monday against four unidentified persons under Sections 392, 394 and 34 of the IPC.

#Gurugram