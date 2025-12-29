DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Man on scooter killed after being hit by car in Haryana's Ambala

Man on scooter killed after being hit by car in Haryana's Ambala

Succumbed during treatment at Civil Hospital in Ambala Cant

article_Author
PTI
Ambala, Updated At : 12:50 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo only. File.
Advertisement

A 32-year-old man returning home on his scooter was killed after being hit by a car here, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The victim, Sanjeet Kumar, was on his way home when his two-wheeler was struck hit by the car. The impact caused him to fall on the road, resulting in severe injuries.

Advertisement

He was taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where he died during treatment, they said. The car driver fled after the crash.

Advertisement

The police said Sanjeet had been living in Portugal for the past four years and had come to Ambala Cantonment two months ago to meet his family.

In his complaint to the police, Sanjeet’s father Bajrang Lal said that his son was scheduled to return to Portugal on January 8.

Advertisement

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, they added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts