A 32-year-old man returning home on his scooter was killed after being hit by a car here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The victim, Sanjeet Kumar, was on his way home when his two-wheeler was struck hit by the car. The impact caused him to fall on the road, resulting in severe injuries.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where he died during treatment, they said. The car driver fled after the crash.

The police said Sanjeet had been living in Portugal for the past four years and had come to Ambala Cantonment two months ago to meet his family.

In his complaint to the police, Sanjeet’s father Bajrang Lal said that his son was scheduled to return to Portugal on January 8.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, they added.