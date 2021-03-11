Man opens fire at police team, 3 hurt

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 19

A man allegedly opened fire on a police team at Kalanpur village of Yamunanagar district on Thursday evening injuring three persons, including a station house officer and an assistant sub-inspector.

The three injured persons have been identified as Jagdish Chander, SHO of Chhappar police station; ASI Ram Kumar, posted at Chhappar police station, and Rajinder Singh of Kalanpur village. They were admitted to a private hospital of Yamunanagar.

Kamaldeep Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, told mediapersons that a police team had gone to Kalanpur village after getting information about a quarrel between brothers Paramjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh following a property dispute. He said that Paramjeet warned that if someone came close to him, he would open fire. When the SHO tried to calm down the brothers, Paramjeet fired into the air with his weapon. “But the SHO caught his hand. So he opened fire at the police . Two bullets hit the SHO in his legs and one bullet hit the ASI’s leg,” said the SP.