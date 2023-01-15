Man opens fire at wife’s paramour

Gurugram, January 14
A UP native shot at the paramour of his wife after barging into their house in Begumpur Khatola village on Friday night. The police have arrested the shooter and the injured man is being treated at a hospital.
The injured man sustained a bullet shot on the back of his neck. An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station.
According to the complaint filed by Sapna, a native of Meerut district, she had eloped with Sohan, a resident of her village, a few months ago after leaving her husband Rinku. She got “married” to Sohan at the temple eight months ago.
