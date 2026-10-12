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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar man caught for cable theft, paraded with garland of wires

Yamunanagar man caught for cable theft, paraded with garland of wires

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The accused being paraded through a market in Pratap Nagar town.
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A man was paraded through a market in Pratap Nagar town of Yamunanagar district with a garland made of electric wires around his neck for allegedly stealing wires from farmers’ tubewells. He was later handed over to the police.

According to information, the incident took place in agricultural fields along the Khizri village road in Pratap Nagar. A farmer, Prithvi Walia of Pratap Nagar, reportedly spotted a man cutting electric wires in his fields. He caught the man and informed other villagers. Subsequently, several villagers gathered at the spot and allegedly put a garland made of electric wires around the accused’s neck. They paraded him through the agricultural fields before taking him to a market.

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Farmers said they were troubled by repeated thefts from their agricultural fields. They alleged that such incidents were causing financial losses and disrupting irrigation arrangements.

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They further alleged that thieves had been stealing electric wires and motors from tubewells for a long time and selling the stolen material in the market.

“The incidents of theft of electric motors and wires from tubewells have been increasing in the area, causing considerable inconvenience to farmers,” a farmer said.

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Rohtash Singh, SHO of the Pratap Nagar police station, said a case had been registered against the accused, Taufiq of Pratap Nagar, on the complaint of Prithvi Walia.

“The incident of electric wire theft took place a few days ago. The accused was arrested and produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody,” he said.

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