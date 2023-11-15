Man poisons four kids, 2 daughters die

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 14

A man of Kabulpur village in Rohtak district allegedly poisoned his four children, including three daughters, today. Two daughters died, while one daughter and a son have been hospitalised.

The man, identified as Sunil, fled from the spot after the incident.

Sunil's wife Suman told the police that he was under severe debt and the money-lenders were putting pressure on him for quick repayment.

Suman added that she was not at home when the incident took place.

Sunil's brother Sunder said he took the children to the hospital after one daughter came to him and stated that their father had laced their drink with some substance, following which they started throwing up.

