Man posing as courier firm executive dupes woman of Rs 7 lakh

PTI

Gurugram, January 21

A woman was allegedly duped of around Rs 7 lakh by a fraudster posing as a courier company executive on the pretext of rejecting an international parcel carrying narcotics, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, Prachi Dhoke, in her complaint, said she received a call from a person posing as a courier company’s customer service executive.

He told her that an international parcel, in her name, containing two passports, five ATM cards, 300g weed and a laptop has been rejected.

When Dhoke told the person that the parcel was not sent by her, the caller urged her to file a complaint with the police as her Aadhaar card has been misused. Subsequently, the caller transferred the call to a person posing as an official of Mumbai Police who told her that her ID is being misused for international smuggling and money laundering in Mumbai, Dhoke said in her complaint.

The fraudsters asked the woman to transfer Rs 95,499 on the pretext of investigation with the RBI, police said.

The victim transferred Rs 6,93,437.50 in four transactions after the accused asked her for more money in the name of security deposit and investigation, they said citing Dhoke’s complaint.