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Home / Haryana / Man posing as IAF officer held in Ambala

Man posing as IAF officer held in Ambala

Promised Agniveer aspirants help in clearing medical tests

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Accused Vishnu Kumar in custody of Ambala police on Friday.
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The Ambala police have arrested a Faridabad-based man for allegedly posing as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and promising Agniveer aspirants help in clearing their medical examinations in exchange for money.

The accused, identified as Vishnu Kumar, runs a 'Soldier Academy' in Faridabad. The police have recovered a car, two mobile phones, a forged IAF identity card and documents of nearly 10 candidates from his possession.

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According to the police, an Agniveer recruitment drive was underway at Kharga Stadium when the accused was spotted near Raina Auditorium Chowk on Wednesday. He had allegedly collected admit cards and school certificates from candidates declared medically unfit, promising to help them clear the medical examination.

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Acting on information, a police team reached the spot. The accused allegedly tried to flee on seeing the police but was apprehended. The identity card recovered from him carried his photograph but bore the name Iqbal Khan.

ASI Nisar Khan, investigating officer at Topkhana Police Post, said the accused allegedly used the forged identity card to pose as an Air Force employee and mislead candidates aspiring to join the Army under the Agniveer scheme.

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A case has been registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station under relevant provisions relating to cheating and forgery. Further investigation is underway.

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