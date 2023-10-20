Man posing as Sub-Inspector arrested by Gurugram police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

The Gurugram police arrested a man who had been posing as a Sub-Inspector and extorting money from commercial drivers in the city.

He has been accused of harassing and thrashing bike and cab riders near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station, and extorting money from them.

Some bike riders had filed a complaint at the Sector 29 police station on Wednesday, stating that a policeman — whose credentials they doubted — had been threatening them and extorting money from them.

The suspect, identified as Anshul, a resident of Uchana in district Jind, was arrested by the police.

Anshul revealed that he had appeared in the police recruitment examination held recently but failed to get through. He subsequently bought a police uniform and posing as a Sub-Inspector, started extorting money from cab and bike riders. He would be produced in a city court tomorrow.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said during preliminary interrogations, the suspect revealed that he wanted to join Haryana Police but could not pass the examination.

He then bought a police uniform and started extorting money from the cab and bike riders.

“He had earlier been working in a Faridabad court under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, but he was not satisfied with this work,” added ACP Dahiya. “He started extorting money by posing as a policeman.”

He added the uniform used in the crime was yet to be recovered.

Extorted money from cab drivers

The accused revealed that he had appeared in the police recruitment examination held recently, but was not selected. After this, he bought a police uniform and started extorting money from cab and bike riders

#Gurugram