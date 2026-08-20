Man posing as vigilance officer arrested for Rs 50,000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) arrested a person who impersonated an employee of the Vigilance office and cheated a person on the pretext of providing a job at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

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The accused, Rajender Kumar alias Sahil, allegedly posed as an employee of the Vigilance Department and assured a complainant from Kaithal district that he could get him a job at the university through HKRN in return for money.

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According to the complaint, the accused had demanded Rs 2 lakh for arranging the job, with Rs 50,000 agreed to be paid in advance.

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Acting on the complaint, the SV&ACB laid a trap through its Jind unit and arrested the accused near the Hansi bus stand while allegedly accepting the Rs 50,000 bribe. The police registered an FIR in Hisar under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.